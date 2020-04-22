The airline said on Monday (27 April) it had taken steps to restructure backend procedures and boost resources to accelerate refund processing, with nearly half a million requests pending.



"It is a difficult time for us, as it is for all airlines," said Emirates president Sir Tim Clark. "We are dipping into our cash reserves by being proactive in processing refunds, but it is our duty and responsibility.

"We would like to assure our customers and trade partners that we will honour refunds, and that we are doing our best to speed things up."