There is more confidence from ministers following the continued fall in Covid infection rates, although prime minister Boris Johnson has again emphasised the need for caution. The UK recorded a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday (27 July) of falling rates of new Covid infection.

The US, meanwhile, is being urged to rethink its policy on banning Brits from travelling to the country, while the UK economy is set for a strong bounce-back from the pandemic.

Here are all the key headlines concerning travel in Wednesday’s national press (28 July).

Border set to open for EU and US travellers

England is set to reopen its border as soon as next week to allow fully vaccinated arrivals from the EU and US to enter without having to quarantine. Ministers are expected to approve the plans on Wednesday (28 July) after prime minister Boris Johnson became concerned the country was falling behind the EU in the opening of international travel. (The Times)

Spain could move to amber plus forcing Brits to self-isolate

The UK’s most popular summer destination could be placed on the amber plus list due to rising Covid cases. Spain could replace France in the amber plus category as part of the August 5 update, meaning holidaymakers would have to quarantine on their return from the country. (The Mirror)

Minister: ‘Covid all over bar the shouting’

A senior minister says Covid is “on the point of becoming something you live with” after the number of new infections across the UK fell for the seventh consecutive day. Although Boris Johnson has warned it was “premature” to assume the virus had finally been beaten. (The Daily Mail)

US government urged to rethink UK travel ban





Travel bosses are urging the White House to rethink its plans to continue preventing Britons from visiting the US this summer. The US Travel Association has pleaded for a change in US president Joe Biden’s policy as the current ban has not prevented the Delta variant of the coronavirus from entering the US. (The Telegraph)

UK economic bounce-back forecast to match US recovery

Britain’s economy is predicted to grow faster than any major European economy during 2021 thanks to a strong rebound from the Covid crisis. The analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts the UK economy is likely to grow by around 7% this year. (Sky News)

Wizz Air shareholders back £100m pay plan for chief executive

Jozsef Varadi, the boss of low-cost carrier Wizz Air, could be in line for a potential £100m payout after two-thirds of the company’s eligible shareholders voted in favour of the chief executive’s remuneration package. Although many investors were unable to take part in the vote because of post-Brexit rule changes. (Financial Times)