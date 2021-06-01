Agents think proposed changes to the traffic light system may not be enough to "save the summer" (Credit benn-mcguinness-34oZS8nstfI-unsplash)

Agents think proposed changes to the traffic light system may not be enough to "save the summer" (Credit benn-mcguinness-34oZS8nstfI-unsplash)

Agents have seen an increase in enquiries but this has yet to translate into a rise in bookings as customers remain nervous about committing to a holiday with the continued uncertainty about international travel.

The latest TTG Travel Agent Tracker, covering the two weeks from 12-25 June, found 91% of agents had received enquiries during the fortnight – up by 11 percentage points from the previous fortnight’s level of 80%, which was a 2021 low.



Also encouraging was that 45% of respondents had received an increase in enquiries from the previous fortnight, compared with just 29% who saw a rise in the last tracker. While the number of agents who said enquiries had fallen was only 22% compared with 45% earlier in June.

But unfortunately for the trade this increased interest in holidays from consumers has yet to translate into new bookings for agencies, which declined on average.

While the average number of new enquiries within the two-week period, up to 25 June, rose from 17 to 19, average bookings fell from 13 to 11 over the same timescale – the widest disparity between the two measures since this question was introduced to the tracker in May.