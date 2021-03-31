The awards will be held at Magazine London beside the O2 Arena

With 24 agent and supplier categories, these new awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic, will bring the travel community together to celebrate the businesses that have grown stronger through the Covid-19 crisis, and help to highlight the most trusted travel brands for consumers.

Taking place at Magazine London on 30 September, the awards – with a new trust mark of excellence – represent the most prestigious accolades in travel.



Reflecting TTG Media’s Smarter, Better, Fairer mission, they will look beyond sales and business growth and focus on how companies have supported customers, employees and the wider communities they interact with.



They will ask what a company or agent has done to ensure the very best care has been taken of their customers; how they have maintained relationships with their industry partners; what they have done to sustain business resilience; and how they have managed to be inclusive and accessible to all.



TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce says: “Launched by the most trusted brand in travel media, The Travel Industry Awards by TTG will give winners, finalists and partners the chance to re-establish their brands as among the most trusted in travel with both the industry and consumers.”