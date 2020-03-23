Etihad has added London and Dublin flights to its coronavirus repatriation programme.
Three Abu-Dhabi-London flights will take place over Thursday, Friday and Saturday (16-18 April), departing Abu Dhabi at 6.55am and arriving Heathrow at 11.30am.
Flights will be operated by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.
A further three Abu Dhabi-Dublin flights will operate on Wednesday (15 April), Monday 20 April and Wednesday 22 April.
These flights will be operated by Boeing 777-300 aircraft, departing Abu Dhabi at 11.20am and arriving Dublin at 4.35pm.
Additional European flights will be available over the next few days from Abu Dhabi to Zurich and Brussels, on top of Etihad’s previously announced Amsterdam flights.
Fares will be available through etihad.com, via the Etihad mobile app, by phone, or through local and online travel agencies.