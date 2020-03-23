Three Abu-Dhabi-London flights will take place over Thursday, Friday and Saturday (16-18 April), departing Abu Dhabi at 6.55am and arriving Heathrow at 11.30am.



Flights will be operated by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.



A further three Abu Dhabi-Dublin flights will operate on Wednesday (15 April), Monday 20 April and Wednesday 22 April.



These flights will be operated by Boeing 777-300 aircraft, departing Abu Dhabi at 11.20am and arriving Dublin at 4.35pm.