Jonathan Williams has taken up a new more senior role with Etihad

Etihad has named Jonathan Williams its new vice-president, sales, Europe and North America.

Williams joined Etihad as regional business development manager for Europe in February 2020 from British Airways where he headed up the flag carrier’s corporate sales team.



He replaces Martin Drew, who was appointed Etihad senior vice-president, sales, and managing director, cargo, in November 2020.



Besides assuming responsibility for all commercial responsibilities across both regions, Williams will also be tasked with developing relationships with Etihad’s trade and corporate partners.