Etihad has extended its rescue flight programme with an additional seven flights back to Heathrow over the coming weeks.
The flights, scheduled to operate between 25 April and 13 May, will be available to Britons seeking to return home from around the world, via the UAE.
"The special schedule of flights gives foreign nationals in the UAE the opportunity to travel out of the country," said Etihad.
They will also allow the Gulf carrier to repatriate UAE nationals, and ship perishables, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies back to Abu Dhabi.
Flights will be available through etihad.com, the Etihad app, or via local travel agencies.
Heathrow flights will operate on 25, 29 and 30 April, and 2, 6, 9 and 13 May.
Etihad will also operate flights to several other European destinations, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt and Zurich.