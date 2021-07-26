Etihad will roll out Iata’s digital Travel Pass on seven of its routes out of Abu Dhabi after several months of trials.
Iata Travel Pass has been designed to serve as a standardised solution for passengers to store, validate and access their travel documents – including any Covid-19 travel documentation.
The Gulf carrier will soon allow passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore to use the app.
Etihad said the move was part of its drive to "implement digital solutions to simplify the travel experience in the wake of the pandemic".
Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad chief operating officer, said the feedback from passengers on the airline’s travel pass trial, which got under way in April, had been positive – with passengers praising the app for its ease-of-use and efforts to ensure data security.
Nick Careen, Iata senior vice-president operations, safety and security, said Etihad’s decision was a "strong endorsement" of the association’s solution.
"Iata Travel Pass was designed to provide a one-stop-shop solution for travellers to safely and efficiently manage their Covid-19 documentation and generate an ’OK to Travel’ which airlines can trust. It’s great to see the app in use facilitating the restart of international travel."
Travel Pass allows users to review their travel requirements, share their test results and upload vaccine certification.
It currently recognises EU Digital Covid Certificates issued by all 27 EU member states, plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein, as well as certificates from Singapore and Qatar.
Etihad has pledged to "progressively" roll the pass out on more routes.