Iata Travel Pass has been designed to serve as a standardised solution for passengers to store, validate and access their travel documents – including any Covid-19 travel documentation.



The Gulf carrier will soon allow passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore to use the app.



Etihad said the move was part of its drive to "implement digital solutions to simplify the travel experience in the wake of the pandemic".



Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad chief operating officer, said the feedback from passengers on the airline’s travel pass trial, which got under way in April, had been positive – with passengers praising the app for its ease-of-use and efforts to ensure data security.