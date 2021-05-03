Etihad will, from Wednesday (12 May), allow passengers flying from its Abu Dhabi base to validate any necessary Covid-19 travel documents before they fly.

Its Verified to Fly initiative will aim to ensure travellers arrive at the airport knowing they have already met any essential documentation requirements.



Verified travellers can take advantage of fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker airport journey.



Guests can submit their documents in advance to the airline’s Verified to Fly team via the Etihad website, which will then be checked and approved; an email will then confirm successful verification, or set out any necessary amendments.