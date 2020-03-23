The Gulf carrier will operate a reduced network of scheduled passenger services from 1 May to 30 June, subject to the UAE government lifting restrictions on passenger travel.



Earlier this week, Etihad outlined an extended schedule of repatriation flights, including several to Europe – notably London and Dublin, as well as Zurich and Brussels.



These flights will also carry essential supplies including perishables, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.



Since 25 March, Etihad has operated around 500 special passenger, freighter and cargo flights to help people stranded around the world get home. Its inaugural Vienna service, meanwhile, has been pushed back from 22 May to 1 July.