Etihad is set to take its first tentative steps towards a "gradual return" to a fuller schedule in the summer, as and when the global situation around Covid-19 improves.
The Gulf carrier will operate a reduced network of scheduled passenger services from 1 May to 30 June, subject to the UAE government lifting restrictions on passenger travel.
Earlier this week, Etihad outlined an extended schedule of repatriation flights, including several to Europe – notably London and Dublin, as well as Zurich and Brussels.
These flights will also carry essential supplies including perishables, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
Since 25 March, Etihad has operated around 500 special passenger, freighter and cargo flights to help people stranded around the world get home. Its inaugural Vienna service, meanwhile, has been pushed back from 22 May to 1 July.
Etihad currently has 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777-300ER passenger aircraft in service, with another five ready for service, as well as five 777-200F freighters.
With 80% of its passenger fleet grounded, Etihad is embarking on the largest aircraft maintenance programme in the airline’s history. This will involve work on 96 passenger aircraft, with works ranging from seat repairs and in-flight entertainment updates to scheduled engine changes.
Meanwhile, with some airlines facing criticism for their stance on refunds and reparations for flights affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Etihad has insisted refunds are available if requested.
Passengers who booked directly with the airline before 31 August now have greater flexibility to change their bookings or to utilise "value-added Etihad Credit". This travel credit will extend to the value of any currently unused ticket up to US $400, plus up to 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles, for future travel.
Tickets purchased directly from Etihad within Europe or the United States can be refunded.
Tony Douglas, Etihad group chief executive, said despite the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19, Etihad remained "cautiously optimistic" and would "push ahead with plans to resume normal flying".
However, he warned it would unlikely be "business as usual" when Etihad aircraft take to the skies again in force. "The aviation landscape has changed, and how it will look month by month is difficult to predict," said Douglas.
Douglas added the carrier was in a "relatively strong position" to withstand any instability, owing to its support from the UAE state. “We are implementing network-wide route and fleet efficiencies, while conducting an extensive brand study and trialing new service concepts in our guest experience proposition," said Douglas.
"We are also using this time to drive further internal improvements in the efficient use of automation and technology across all areas of the business, while maintaining productivity, creativity and quality.”