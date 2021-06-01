The EU has added the US and seven other destinations to its 'white list' (Credit: Joey Csunyo / Unsplash)

The EU has added the US to its list of countries that are deemed to be safe for non-essential travel but the UK remains off this list.

The US is one of eight countries or regions to be added to the EU’s “white list” with the others being Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong.





But the UK currently remains off this list due to concerns about the rising number of cases of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.



The eight additions to the EU white list join Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China. This list is reviewed by the EU every two weeks.



But individual EU countries can still decide on their own entry requirements such as arrivals needing to provide a negative Covid test result or a period of quarantine.