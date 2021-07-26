Rules to facilitate the Esta-style system across EU countries have now come into force, meaning the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will launch “by the end of 2022”.

Etias will be compulsory for all 18-70-year-olds and must be applied for before travel takes place or at kiosks at land borders.

The EU said: “Visa-exempt non-EU nationals will only need a few minutes to fill in an online application which in a vast majority of cases (expected to be over 95%) will result in automatic approval.

“The process will be simple, fast and affordable: the Etias authorisation will cost €7, which will be a one-off fee and will be valid for three years and for multiple entries.”

The system will cross-check travellers against EU information systems for internal security, borders and migration before their trip, identifying those “who may pose a risk to security or health, as well as compliance with migration rules”.