The proposal became law on Monday (Credit: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

The EU has officially signed off on its proposal for a digital Covid certificate.

The certificate will certify the holder’s Covid status through either vaccination, testing or immunity from a previous Covid infection.

It will exempt them from more stringent Covid restrictions when travelling between member states.



The presidents of the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission signed the concept into law on Monday (14 June).



Millions have already signed up for certificates after the portal went live on 1 June, with 13 member states already issuing applicants their papers.



The scheme will run for 12 months, starting 1 July.