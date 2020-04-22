Under EU Regulation 261, airlines are required to refund passengers for cancellations within seven days, although many have flouted the rule amid the coronavirus crisis with no formal enforcement action having yet been taken.



"The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on international transport, including air travel," said the letter, which has been signed by Ireland, France and Portugal, among others.

"An immense number of flights have been cancelled; air carriers are no longer generating passenger business, yet they continue to incur high running costs."