The EU has pledged to "find a way" to make its digital green pass work for countries and regions outside the bloc.

The union’s digital Covid pass will allow people travelling within the EU to verify their Covid status through certification of Covid vaccination or immunisation, or a negative Covid-19 test result.



Earlier this month, Portugal’s tourism secretary Rita Marques said it would reopen to Brits in May on the basis of the green pass system.



It comes after the EU said it would be open to involving third countries, like the UK, in the scheme.