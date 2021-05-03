EU nations are set to agree common Covid entry regulations later this week (Credit: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

UK holidaymakers are set to receive approval from the EU to use vaccine passports when travelling to the continent this summer.

EU ambassadors are expected to agree a plan on Wednesday (19 May) allowing fully vaccinated UK residents to visit European countries without having to take a Covid-19 test or face any sort of quarantine on arrival.

The move is part of the EU’s plan to introduce the same Covid entry requirements across all member states this summer.

Under the proposal, visitors from third countries, such as the UK, will be able to visit EU countries without a test or quarantine, provided their home country has low Covid infection rates, according to a report in The Telegraph.

This new “green list” will include non-EU countries with Covid infection rates of less than 100 cases per 100,000 people. Currently the threshold for the green list is 25 cases per 100,000 people.

If EU ambassadors strike a deal on Wednesday, the policy will be formally put in place at a meeting of trade ministers on Thursday (20 May).