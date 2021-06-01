A digital Covid certificate will be introduced in all EU member countries on 1 July, aiding the lifting of travel restrictions within the 27 territories.

It will be available in all EU member states, but it has yet to be confirmed if the UK’s NHS app will be treated as an equivalent.

The certificate, which is also offered in paper form, will show whether a person has been vaccinated, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus.

The European Commission said: “When travelling, the EU digital Covid Certificate holder should in principle be exempted from free movement restrictions.”

The Commission has built a digital gateway through which all EU countries’ certificate “signatures” can be accessed and verified.

It said: “The certificate is an opportunity for member states to adjust the existing restrictions on public health grounds.” It said restrictions would “be amended by mid-June with a view to the holiday season”.