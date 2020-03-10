It’s Package Travel Directive (PTD) stipulates package organisers must take out insolvency protection and guarantee which covers refunds and repatriation in case of bankruptcy.

However, Abta has said it is now encourages customers to accept credit notes as long as they can ask for a full refund if it is not used towards a new booking.

"This is an extremely positive step and shows that the Commission recognises the strains being placed on tour operators due to coronavirus," said a spokesperson from Abta.



“The PTD is the legal framework on which the UK Package Travel Regulations are based, and we now need the UK Government to follow the European Commission’s lead and confirm a similar approach.

"This new guidance will give customers the essential assurance that they will either get a holiday or their money back, as well as providing a much needed helping hand to travel companies through these difficult and unprecedented times."