The Guardian reports that Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia have also been removed from the list due to an increase in Covid cases.

To qualify for the white list, countries must have fewer than 75 new cases per day for every 100,000 people over the previous 14 days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US suffered the world’s highest number of infections over the past 28 days.

The current EU white list now includes: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine and China.