The EU could loosen its rules on travel to and from the union (Credit: Sebastiano Piazzi / Unsplash)

Travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and those travelling to the bloc from countries with low rates of Covid infection, could shortly be permitted to enter the union for non-essential purposes, including tourism.

The European Commission, on Monday (3 May), set out a framework for the resumption of non-essential travel to and from the union, with further talks scheduled for this week. The plan includes an "emergency brake" to guard against the important of new Covid-19 variants or interest or concern.



It proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential purposes to those who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel, or are travelling from a country with a "good epidemiological situation".



Additionally, the commission said that if member states decide to waive inbound PCR test and/or quarantine requirements for vaccinated intra-EU travellers, they should do this too for vaccinated travellers arriving from outside the EU. This, it said, could be achieved through the union’s plans for its digital green certificate, which will allow people to verify their Covid status.



Prior to roll out of the certificate, the commission said member states should accept certificates from non-EU countries on a bilateral basis or consider setting up a portal allowing travellers to ask for recognition of a vaccination certificate.