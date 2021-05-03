EU citizens will be able to carry proof of vaccination (Pic:iStock)

The EU is “well on track” to produce a vaccine certificate by the end of June, Brussels has said.

The Commission also announced a €100 million programme to support member states in providing affordable tests.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate is designed to offer free movement between the 27 member countries. The UK, no longer an EU member, offers proof of vaccination via the NHS app.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “We are delivering on our commitment to have the EU Digital Covid Certificate up and running before the summer. European citizens are looking forward to travelling again, and today’s agreement means they will be able to do so safely very soon.”

The EU’s certificate is free and available in digital or paper form with a QR code. It details vaccination, test and any recovery from the virus the individual has experienced.

The Commission said that at EU level, the system “will be ready in the next few days”.

It added: “It is now crucial that all member states press ahead with the roll-out of their national systems to ensure that the system can be up and running as soon as possible. This is what EU citizens rightly expect.”

The certificate meant “member states shall refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on the holders of an EU Digital Covid Certificate, unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health”.

The EU Gateway, which allows verification of certificates across borders, “is ready” and will go live as of June, the Commission said.

“Successful pilot tests took place with 17 member states and Iceland during the last two weeks, a further five member states will test next week.”