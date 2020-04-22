Last month, the European Commission temporarily relaxed its guidance on the EU Package Travel Directive (PTD) to give the European travel and tourism sector breathing space on the requirement to provide refunds within 14 days for package travel arrangements impacted by the coronavirus crisis.



However, the UK government is yet to amend its interpretation of the PTD, the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs), to formally recognise refund credit notes (RCNs) and guarantee they will carry the same level of financial protection as the original booking.



EU tourism ministers held a video conference on Monday (27 April) to discuss best practices and identify ways to "enhance support" for the EU tourism sector, which they agreed had been "badly hit" by the Covid-19 crisis.



Relief will, in part, come from a newly-established EU "recovery fund", which has been set up to assist the sectors "hardest hit" by the coronavirus pandemic, such as the union’s travel and tourism industry.