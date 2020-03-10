The EU has pledged to ease the burden on airlines owing to the coronavirus by temporarily suspending their airport slot usage obligations under the so-called "use it or lost it" rule.
Carriers risk losing slots if they do not operate 80% of scheduled flights under normal circumstances, and have in the past operated “ghost flights” to circumvent the issue.
Several UK airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, have called on regulators to suspend the rules, which prompted a formal appeal by transport secretary Grant Shapps to UK’s independent slot coordinator Airport Coordination Limited.
President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday (10 March) the commission would put forward "very rapidly" legislation on airline slots to make it easier for airlines to keep their slots "even if they do not operate flights because of declining traffic".
She said the commission acknowledged the coronavirus was having a "major impact" on European and international aviation, and that the situation was deteriorating on a daily basis with traffic expected to decline further.
Her comments were reinforced by an EU Commission statement, which confirmed the commission would put forward "targeted legislation" to alleviate airlines from their airport slot usage obligations under EU law.
“This measure will help both the European industry and the environment," the statement read. "It releases pressure on the whole aviation industry and in particular on smaller airlines.
"It also decreases emissions by avoiding so-called ‘ghost flights’ where airlines fly almost empty aircraft to keep their slots.”
Adina Valean, EU commissioner for transport, urged the European Parliament and Council to swiftly adopt the measures.
The move has been backed by Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss, who said it was now vital to ensure the measures – described by von der Leyen as "temporary" – extend to all airlines around the world for the entire summer season.
"The impact of Covid-19 on our bookings has been significant and requires a swift response, which the transport secretary has recognised," said Weiss. “The European Commission today [Tuesday] indicated it is in favour of a temporary relaxation of the ’use it or lose it’ rule for flight slots at regulated airports.
"This is a positive step, but we urgently expect detail of these measures, and confirmation that alleviation will apply to all markets for the full summer season.
“Prompt publication of the legislation will allow the UK slot co-ordinator to act, enabling Virgin Atlantic and other airlines to operate schedules more efficiently and avoid flying almost empty planes for the sake of retaining valuable slots, which in turn creates unnecessary carbon emissions.”