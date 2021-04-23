The EU could open up to vaccinated US tourists this summer, the head of the EU Commission has said (Credit: Justin Cron / Unsplash)

Fully vaccinated tourists from the US will be allowed to visit the EU this summer, head of the EU Commission Ursula con der Leyen has intimated.

Speaking to the New York Times, von der Leyen said US visitors would be admitted so long as they had received a full course of an approved vaccine against Covid-19.



However, she gave no indication of when the EU may open its borders to US travellers on this basis.



The Times reported talks between the bloc and the US over how vaccine certification could be used to restart transatlantic travel were at an "advanced stage".