UK holidaymakers are set to receive good news about travelling to Europe, with plans to allow them to use vaccine passports.

The European Commission is reportedly preparing to detail its plans to fully reopen the continent to British visitors.

But there is growing concern about the potential impact of the Indian variant of coronavirus, amid signs that the plans to further ease Covid restrictions could be delayed next month.

Meanwhile, many holidaymakers seem prepared to travel to “amber” countries, despite warnings from health minister Matt Hancock not to do so.

Holidays to EU with vaccine passport

UK holidaymakers are set to be given the “green light” by the EU to use vaccine passports later this week when travelling to the continent this summer. EU ambassadors are expected to agree a plan on Wednesday that would allow fully vaccinated UK residents to visit Europe without having to take a Covid-19 test or face any quarantine on arrival. (The Telegraph)

Thousands of Brits travel to amber countries

Britons are ignoring warnings from health secretary Matt Hancock not to travel to countries classified as “amber” under the traffic light system. Thousands of UK passengers have travelled to countries such as Spain, Greece and US after the ban on international leisure travel was finally lifted on Monday. (The Times)

Passengers ’terrified of catching Covid’ at UK airports

Travellers flying into the UK on Monday faced “bedlam” at airport immigration, with some people facing a three-hour wait and others left standing next to red list arrivals in packed arrival halls. (Mail Online)

BA boss calls for expanded green list

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the government to open up air travel to more countries including the US, Spain and Greece. He said there should be quarantine-free travel to these destinations from early June. (Mail Online)

Govt criticised over Indian variant response

Criticism is growing of the UK government for delaying the decision to put India on the red list of countries, as the Indian variant of Covid-19 spreads quickly in some areas of the UK. Former Downing Street chief adviser Dominic Cummings called the UK’s border policy “a joke”. (The Guardian)

Indian variant could delay key unlock

Key decisions on Covid certification and changes in social distancing rules could be delayed due to the spread of the Indian variant in the UK. The government had been due to outline these plans by the end of May but these announcements could now be put back. (Sky News)