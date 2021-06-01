Allowing 2,500 football officials into the UK for the Euro 2020 final without having to quarantine would be “unbelievable hypocrisy" at a time when British holidaymakers face stringent restrictions on their return home from overseas trips.

Euro 2020 organiser Uefa is in talks with the UK government about potentially allowing in 2,500 officials, sponsors and VIPs quarantine-free for the tournament’s final at Wembley in London on 11 July. The stadium is also due to host the two semi-finals on 6-7 July.

Institute of Travel & Tourism chairman Steven Freudmann condemned the possible move as “unbelievable hypocrisy” when so many Britons were currently unable to go on overseas holidays due to government restrictions.

“Over 2,500 foreign VIPs attending football matches at Wembley will not have to abide by the government’s quarantine restrictions when millions of UK citizens are unable to take holidays abroad,” said Freudmann in a tweet.

Uefa has warned it could move the Euro 2020’s semi-finals and final from London to Budapest in Hungary if the UK government does not agree to the quarantine exemption.

Reports suggest the UK government may be willing to agree to Uefa’s demands, despite the delay in the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England from 21 June to 19 July.