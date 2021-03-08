Europe must set a global example in the race to restart tourism this summer, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has said.

UNWTO said "strong and coordinated political action" would be vital to opening up destinations in time for the peak summer season.



It follows an 85% slump in tourist arrivals across the continent last year owing to the coronavirus crisis.



"Europe can set a global example by restarting the sector," said the UNWTO.



"Given tourism’s huge socio-economic importance, the benefits that will accompany the return of tourism in time for the peak European season will be felt well outside of the sector itself."



It follows a recent EU delegation to the UNWTO, during which secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili reiterated the importance of common protocols and digital solutions to ensure the safety of international travel.



UNWTO has welcomed the European Commission’s work on the bloc’s digital green pass, which is expected to allow member states to verify visitors Covid status through vaccine certification and Covid test results.



Additionally, it said the commission’s efforts to support individual member states’ recoveries through resilience plans, and the launch of the Re-Open EU website and app, complemented the UNWTO’s #RestartTourism campaign.