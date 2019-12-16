In total, Eurostar has axed 19 outbound London services between Boxing Day (26 December) and New Year’s Eve (31 December) as France’s now month-long national strike shows no signs of abating.



Services to Brussels Midi/Zuid stations are also affected, although the cancellations predominantly concern trains to Paris Gare du Nord.



The strikes have been ongoing since 5 December, with French signal workers among those staging walkouts. Eurostar staff are not involved.