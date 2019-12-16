Eurostar has pre-emptively cancelled a slew of additional services that had been due to depart up to and including on New Year’s Eve.
In total, Eurostar has axed 19 outbound London services between Boxing Day (26 December) and New Year’s Eve (31 December) as France’s now month-long national strike shows no signs of abating.
Services to Brussels Midi/Zuid stations are also affected, although the cancellations predominantly concern trains to Paris Gare du Nord.
The strikes have been ongoing since 5 December, with French signal workers among those staging walkouts. Eurostar staff are not involved.
Eurostar has advised passengers to check the status of their train before travelling to their departure station.
"The strike action will impact our ability to deliver the usual timetable as we expect disruption to signalling along all routes," said Eurostar.
"As a result, we will now run a reduced timetable until 31 December."
Passengers booked on a cancelled train can exchange or refund their tickets within 60 days of date of departure.
Exchanges onto services operating to timetable are available, but are "very limited" according to Eurostar.
The operator continues to recommend passengers travel outside the strike period, if possible.