More than 11 million people travelled with the pan-European rail operator in 2019, up 1%. This, in turn, boosted revenue from Getlink’s railway network 3% to €315 million, with the operator citing the launch of a third daily London-Amsterdam service for the progress.



Passenger shuttle traffic, however – cars and coaches – fell 2% to 2.6 million and 50,000 respectively. Truck shuttle traffic declined 6% to 1.585 million.



Getlink nonetheless posted on Thursday (23 January) posted a marginal increase in revenue to €1.085 billion last year despite challenges posed by Brexit and French industrial action – its 10th year of consecutive revenue growth.



The operator though said ongoing Brexit uncertainties and France’s national strikes amounted to an €18 million hit.