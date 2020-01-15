Eurostar passenger numbers soared to record levels last year, Channel Tunnel operator Getlink has revealed.
More than 11 million people travelled with the pan-European rail operator in 2019, up 1%. This, in turn, boosted revenue from Getlink’s railway network 3% to €315 million, with the operator citing the launch of a third daily London-Amsterdam service for the progress.
Passenger shuttle traffic, however – cars and coaches – fell 2% to 2.6 million and 50,000 respectively. Truck shuttle traffic declined 6% to 1.585 million.
Getlink nonetheless posted on Thursday (23 January) posted a marginal increase in revenue to €1.085 billion last year despite challenges posed by Brexit and French industrial action – its 10th year of consecutive revenue growth.
The operator though said ongoing Brexit uncertainties and France’s national strikes amounted to an €18 million hit.
Jacques Gounon, Getlink chairman group chief executive, said: “We estimate the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the social movements in France have adversely impacted the revenue by about €18 million.
"In spite of this, we delivered a solid performance recording a tenth consecutive year of revenue growth.
"We shall continue to deploy our strategy in this less uncertain environment by working to improve our operational performance, serving the transition to an environmentally-focused economy.”