Some 32 services to and from London St Pancras have been pulled over the next week (2-9 January). Passengers are advised to travel outside the strike period.



Cancelled services include 13 London-Paris trains and 17 returns. One London-Brussels service and return has been cancelled on 9 January.



The strikes have been ongoing since 5 December, with French signal workers among those staging walkouts affecting services in northern France. Eurostar staff are not involved in the strike action.



Eurostar has advised passengers to check the status of their train before travelling to their departure station.



Passengers booked on cancelled trains can exchange or refund their tickets within 60 days of date of departure, although Eurostar has warned exchanges will be "very limited".