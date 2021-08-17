The operator will offer five daily London-Paris returns and three daily London-Brussels returns during September and October, with one of the daily Brussels services also running onwards to Rotterdam and Amsterdam.



It comes after Eurostar bookings for travel between the UK and the continent almost doubled (up 98%) during the period from 4 August to 14 August, the period immediately following the UK government’s decision to lift quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals who were inoculated in the EU.



Previously, the easing of amber list quarantine rules only applied to arrivals fully vaccinated by the NHS in the UK.



The doubling in bookings is compared with those taken in the preceding two weeks, from 21 July to 3 August.