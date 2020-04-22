Passenger numbers declined from 2.4 million during Q1 2019 to 1.9 million during the three months to 31 March 2020 according to Eurotunnel parent Getlink.



The group said strikes by French SNCF rail staff impacted services early in the year, before travel restrictions imposed by British, French and Belgian authorities in response to Covid-19 further depressed journeys.



Getlink’s total Q1 revenue is down 9% year-on-year to €233 million, as is Shuttle revenue to €133.6 million following a 70% decline in car traffic.



Total railway network revenue, meanwhile, has fallen 8% to €66.6 million, which Getlink said was due to the "strong decrease" in Eurostar roundtrips.