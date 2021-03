The German low-cost carrier will fly from Birmingham and Manchester to the Balearic island

German low-cost carrier Eurowings has entered the UK leisure travel market in response to a “surge in demand” from Brits for flights to Majorca.

The Lufthansa-owned airline has a base on the Balearic island and is set to launch twice-weekly services from Birmingham and Manchester from the end of May.

A further expansion of UK flights “will be considered in the coming weeks”, Eurowings said.