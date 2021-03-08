It is expected the pass regime will be open to participation by third countries, such as the UK (Credit: Christian Lue / Unsplash)

Members of the European Parliament have voted to fast-track the EU’s digital green certificate, a travel pass it is hoped will allow intercontinental tourism to resume this summer.

More than two-thirds of MEPs on Wednesday (24 March) voted in favour of using emergency powers to accelerate scrutiny of the proposals, set out by the European Commission last week.



"To facilitate its adoption by the summer, MEPs decided to accelerate the approval of the digital green certificate, allowing for safe and free movement during the pandemic," parliament confirmed.



The commission’s proposals for the pass, which will allow travellers to verify their Covid status through vaccine certification, Covid-19 test results, or information on a recent recovery from the virus, will yet require the backing of the European Parliament and European Council.



Parliament will discuss the proposals during its next session over 26-29 April.