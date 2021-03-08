Ex-Azamara UK boss Richard Twynam and Iglu’s former head of commercial Elaine Ross have been recruited

Ex-Azamara UK boss Richard Twynam and Iglu’s former head of commercial Elaine Ross have been recruited

Ex-Azamara UK boss Richard Twynam and Iglu’s former head of commercial Elaine Ross have been recruited to advise the relaunch of a specialist cruise retailer.

The Cruise Traveller is set to make its comeback next month, led by Superior Travel owner Jenny Ley-Meek with Twynam and Ross working in consultancy roles.

The agency, part of P&P Group, has not been active in recent years and will relaunch with a new “Staycation-on-Sea” marketing campaign focusing on domestic sailings ahead of the restart of UK cruising on 17 May.

The business will operate as an online cruise retailer with a call centre facility based in South Wales.

Its relaunch sees the debut of P&P’s travel technology platform Vibe in the cruise sector, providing an “enhanced” search and booking engine facility for cruising product.

P&P, which also owns WeHoliday, WeFly and The Internet Traveller, will target clients of its existing brands for The Cruise Traveller.

P&P chief executive Phil Cook said loyal cruise customers and pent-up demand ahead of the restart of domestic sailing this summer meant it was “the perfect time" to reintroduce The Cruise Traveller.

“I’m delighted that we are able to call on the considerable cruise industry expertise of Richard and Elaine as we move forward, while in Jenny we have a highly-experienced retailer who will lead The Cruise Traveller with passion and a focus on customer service that will help us stand out in a competitive market,” he said.

Ley-Meek added: “Cruising has always been a huge part of my work and my life. I can’t wait to start getting clients back aboard - I know how big the demand is. The personal service and expertise we will offer as a specialist agency will be more important than ever, so it’s a really exciting moment for us.”