Former Thomas Cook head of retail Nicki Tempest-Mitchell has joined Barrhead Travel and will take up a newly-created sales and marketing director role with the Scottish independent.

Tempest-Mitchell joins Barrhead’s senior team on a permanent basis after supporting the firm’s expansion plans on a consultancy basis since 2019. She will be tasked with preparing Barrhead for a strong recovery from Covid-19.



Barrhead said Tempest-Mitchell played a key role in recruiting a number of ex-Cook employees after Cook collapsed in September 2019.



Prior to her work with Cook, she previously held senior roles with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises.



"Over the past 18 months, Nicki’s contributions have been invaluable to the business, from leading our expansion project pre-Covid to helping us navigate some of the most complicated challenges our business has ever experienced during the pandemic," said Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson.



“Aside from her impressive industry experience, Nicki also shares the same personal values and ethos that we hold as a team at Barrhead Travel. Her career started on the sales counter selling holidays – just like many of our senior team here – and she shares our vision and passion for internal growth and development.



"I know I speak for everyone in the business when I say we’re looking forward to working with Nicki in her new role as sales and marketing director."