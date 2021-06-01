Spirit of Adventure will officially be named at a ceremony in Portsmouth

Spirit of Adventure will officially be named at a ceremony in Portsmouth

The former head of the Royal Navy Medical Service has been named as godmother of Saga Cruises’ newest ship, Spirit of Adventure.

Commodore Inga J Kennedy CBE follows in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cornwall, who is godmother to sister ship Spirit of Discovery.

Kennedy will officially name Spirit of Adventure during a ceremony in Portsmouth on 19 July.

Born in Aberdeen, she studied nursing at Queen Margaret College in Edinburgh before becoming a registered nurse, midwife and lecturer.

Having joined the Royal Navy Reserve in 1987, Kennedy undertook full-time reserve service between 1998 and 2000 as a senior midwife in the Royal Naval Hospital Gibraltar.