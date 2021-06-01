Neil Taylor was among the first people to sell a holiday to Estonia after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991

Ex-Regent Holidays director and historian Neil Taylor has been awarded an MBE for services to UK/Estonia relations, having been one of the first people to sell holidays to Estonia as an independent country in 1992.

Holidays to Estonia and the other Baltic states of Latvia and Lithuania could only be sold as escorted tours combined with Russia while they were part of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

All three became independent nations that year, and non-group tours and city breaks became possible.

Taylor joined Regent Holidays to open its Bristol office in 1975. He became a director and worked there until 2003, also becoming a board member of both Abta and Aito.

Speaking to TTG about the accolade, he said: "It’s very strange, one thinks of all of the people in the past across the country who have got it before for voluntary work and so on, but I didn’t think it was something for the travel business really.

"The recognition is fantastic element, it’s very lovely and very flattering."