The team from Cook’s former Allerton Road store have all flown through Barrhead’s training academy and are now back selling holidays on the very same street they were just four months ago when Cook collapsed.



After throwing open the doors at the weekend, the team held an official opening on Tuesday (17 December) where they were joined by local Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher.



They were also joined by representatives from the store’s charity partner, local hospice Claire House.



Barrhead’s Allerton Road store is the Scottish agency giant’s 85th and is the latest to open following its commitment to more than double its high street retail footprint with 100 new openings.



The store will be managed by Chris Cooper and will offer cruise, long-haul, touring, city breaks, honeymoons and beach escapes. Together, the team have more than 120 years’ travel sector experience.



"Having the opportunity to open a brand-new store with a leading travel company is very exciting," said Cooper. "Plus, being able to have my original team beside me on this journey makes me incredibly proud and honoured to be working for Barrhead Travel.



"We are looking forward to seeing and welcoming not only our loyal customers back in store but new customers also in the area as well as connecting with local businesses. This is an exciting time for us all.”