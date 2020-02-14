Page joins the operator and river cruise line’s trade team as BDM for central England and Wales, alongside Lloyd Morris.



She arrives as cover for Kelly Calver, who is on maternity leave.



Page started her career 15 years ago as an agent with Midlands Co-op Travel and went on to manage a Thomson store.



Her first BDM role was for Red Sea Holidays and she later worked for Excite, which collapsed into administration last month.