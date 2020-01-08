KPMG in Australia have been appointed voluntary administrators.

A statement posted on Excite’s travel agent website reads: "On 10 January 2020 KPMG’s Morgan Kelly, Phil Quinlan and Amanda Coneyworth were appointed voluntary administrators of the Australian entities of Excite Holidays."

These entities are:

Global Travel Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 608 961 986,

Excite Holidays (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN 613 020 750

Global Travel Specialists Pty Ltd ACN 101 298 248

Events NG Pty Ltd ACN 150 529 365

Travel Serv Co Pty Ltd ACN 600 123 699

The message says any queries should be directed to au-fmexcite@kpmg.com.au

TTG phoned the UK and Ireland contact numbers for Excite this morning (10 January) but reached an automatic message referring clients to KPMG in Australia.

It said: "Unfortunately we are no longer taking calls. Further information will be made available to affected parties as soon as possible."

TTG has contacted KPMG for comment.

Are you affected by this? Let us know by emailing feedback@ttgmedia.com