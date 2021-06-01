Exodus Travels has added a further six small-group tours to its UK collection, which it launched at the start of the year .

The adventure specialist said its decision to expand the range followed a surge in demand from travellers looking to explore the world closer to home.

New trips take in the Lake District, Bath, Bristol, north Wales and the Scottish Highlands, with various cycling and walking options.

Exodus’s seven-night Walk St Cuthbert’s Way itinerary leads in from £1,549pp and explores the Scottish borders and Northumberland from Melrose Abbey to the holy island of Lindisfarne.

The five-day Great West Way and Cotswolds Ride, meanwhile, leads in from £1,299pp, with bikers following the Kennet and Avon Canal broth Bath to Bristol and exploring the surrounding countryside.