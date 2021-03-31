Expedia's virtual agent can deal with simple requests, allowing agents to concentrate on more complex tasks

Expedia's virtual agent can deal with simple requests, allowing agents to concentrate on more complex tasks

Expedia has launched a new virtual travel agent tool that can solve simple requests from customers, allowing human agents more time to deal with complex queries.

The travel technology giant is integrating the virtual agent into its Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme (TAAP), as well as offering the service to other travel partners through the Expedia for Partners Template.

The artificial intelligence-powered tool can deal with requests such as making changes to travel plans or viewing a hotel’s hygiene information or amenities such as breakfast or parking.

So far, 45% of users of the tool have used it to cancel their trip, while 20% have reconfirmed their accommodation and a similar number have viewed their booking using the online chat function.