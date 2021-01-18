Adventure travel specialist Explore has launched four new activity-based tours in Europe to meet demand for short-haul trips.

The small group tours include a long weekend photography trip to Chernobyl, a winter itinerary to Turkey, walking in Malta and Gozo, as well as hiking, cycling and rafting in northern Greece.





Ben Ittensohn, Explore’s head of global sales, said: “We know that your customers want something to look forward to, and many are turning to Europe and active outdoors holidays for their next trip.



“The vaccine roll-out is welcome news, and knowing it’s just a matter of time before they get one, these new trips – all packed with the Explore experiences we’re known for – will be music to the ears of many adventurers.”



The first departures for the new tours are scheduled for summer 2021, with the Active Greece itinerary operating from May, followed by the Malta trip in June. The other two itineraries will both begin in November 2021. Departures dates in 2022 are also on sale.