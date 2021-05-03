Explore has added a new Walk the North West Highlands and Skye tour (Credit: Danka Peter / Unsplash)

Adventure specialist Explore has expanded its summer 2021 UK programme with a new Scottish walking trip and an additional departure of its sold-out Lake District tour.

Explore is offering three departures for its eight-day Walk the North West Highlands and Skye itinerary, one in July and two in August. The trip leads in from £1,799pp.



The three-centre itinerary is a moderate-graded walking holiday, where guests will navigate glacial mountain ranges, take in coastal scenery, and explore Skye’s interior landscapes.



Elsewhere, Explore has added an extra (17 July) Walk the Lake District departure, taking in the national park’s northern trails, after the tour’s summer departures quickly sold out earlier this year.



The tour leads in from £1,160pp with spaces still available on three October departures; Explore is also currently offering five 2022 departures.