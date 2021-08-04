Adventure specialist Explore has appointed a new sustainability lead, with Prue Stone taking over as parent Hotelplan UK’s head of sustainability.
Explore’s worldwide programme manager Hannah Methven has been promoted to the role of sustainability specialist following her "integral" five-year contribution to the operation’s responsible business forum.
This work saw Methven work with colleagues to drive sustainability initiatives business-wide and implement change both in the UK and overseas as part of Explore’s operations.
She said her 10 years’ experience "building and overseeing" the operator’s touring programme had ensured she remained close to all sustainability developments on Explore’s trips.
However, Methven said she was excited to drive change within the business itself. "We have some excellent strategies already in place, we now need to activate those initiatives and continue to develop them further," she said, adding: "Travel agents, tour leaders and all the teams at Explore will be crucial to achieving our sustainability goals.”
Methven is studying towards a masters in sustainable tourism management alongside her work. "I’ve always preferred a more sustainable form of travel” she said.
“Staying in smaller, locally-run accommodation, getting to know local people, and travelling slowly, by public transport etc. It always felt a more authentic way to travel, and nowadays we also appreciate the sustainable nature of slower, community-focused trips."
Stone, meanwhile, will continue to oversee Explore sustainability strategy, alongside those of the brand’s Hotelplan UK sister companies – including InnTravel, Inghams and Santa’s Lapland.
Explore’s aims include recruiting a rewilding partner for the "mitigation" strand of the company’s carbon reduction strategy.
“While we appreciate we’re one of the market leaders in terms of sustainable travel, there’s still a long way to go, and still so much we can do," Methven added.