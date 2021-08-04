Explore’s worldwide programme manager Hannah Methven has been promoted to the role of sustainability specialist following her "integral" five-year contribution to the operation’s responsible business forum.



This work saw Methven work with colleagues to drive sustainability initiatives business-wide and implement change both in the UK and overseas as part of Explore’s operations.



She said her 10 years’ experience "building and overseeing" the operator’s touring programme had ensured she remained close to all sustainability developments on Explore’s trips.



However, Methven said she was excited to drive change within the business itself. "We have some excellent strategies already in place, we now need to activate those initiatives and continue to develop them further," she said, adding: "Travel agents, tour leaders and all the teams at Explore will be crucial to achieving our sustainability goals.”