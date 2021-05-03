Exsus Travel has expanded its trade team with the appointment of Danielle Walker as senior account manager.

Walker joins the operator with more than 20 years of experience in the travel industry, including 15 years working for luxury travel firms.

Neil Sealy, head of trade sales at Exsus, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming such incredible talent to our already fantastic and diverse team, with North America expert Bradley Roper recently joining and now Danielle with her worldwide knowledge and luxury experience.

“As we emerge from the most difficult year the travel industry has seen, I am confident these additions to the team will enhance our ability to create the most extraordinary holidays around the world.”