'We must not forget that our aviation, travel and tourism industries are major economic enablers locally, regionally and nationally'

'We must not forget that our aviation, travel and tourism industries are major economic enablers locally, regionally and nationally'

A cross-party group of more than 70 parliamentarians have come together to call for an extension to the furlough scheme for workers in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.

The call has been led by MP for Crawley Henry Smith, chair of the all-party parliamentary group for the future of aviation, who said extending furlough beyond September to March 2022 would prevent "significant job losses".

Citing figures from the Office for National Statistics, the group claims 57% of passenger air transport employees remain on furlough, alongside 51% of their travel sector colleagues working in agencies and at tour operators.

The group, which features former ministers Esther McVey, Steve Baker, Tobias Ellwood and chair of the foreign affairs select committee Tom Tugendhat, has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to act.

Starting this month, the furlough scheme has been tapered, with employers having to cover an additional 10% of furloughed employees wages, rising to 20% in August and September before the scheme ends.