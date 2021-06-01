HAL has cancelled its remaining summer 2021 sailings onboard Nieuw Statendam (pictured) and Volendam

Holland America Line has cancelled its remaining summer 2021 sailings onboard Nieuw Statendam and Volendam.

The move affects cruises scheduled to depart between September and November, including its Collectors’ Voyages.



New ship Rotterdam, meanwhile, is expected to be delivered on-time on 30 July; however, the ship won’t make its debut until 26 September when it will sail from Amsterdam. Plans for its naming ceremony are being finalised.



Guests booked on cancelled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam sailings will be automatically moved onto one of Eurodam’s Mediterranean voyages, starting 15 August and running through to 30 October.



They will receive $100pp additional onboard spending by way of compensation.