Face coverings look set to remain mandatory at UK airports and onboard aircraft, with any passengers flouting the rules likely to be denied boarding.
Airlines UK, the Airport Operators Association, the Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (Bar UK) and Iata have all agree to enforce government guidance on face coverings.
"From 19 July, in line with government guidance and international requirements, passengers can expect to be required to wear a face mask at UK airports and onboard aircraft," read a joint statement from the four aviation bodies.
"Face masks will remain an essential element of these measures and will be required for both international and domestic flights. This is in line with regulation and guidance in place across the UK and internationally."
The wearing of face coverings in indoor spaces or where social distancing is not possible has been mandated by the UK’s devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Westminster government, meanwhile, has indicated it "expects and recommends" people wear face coverings in crowded areas, such as public transport.
Globally, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recommends the use of face coverings for air travel.
"This reflects the fact airports and aircraft are by nature areas where social distancing is not always possible," the joint statement continued.
"Furthermore, international travel generally retains additional layers of protection, such as pre-departure Covid testing and restrictions on arrivals from ’red’ countries to protect public health.
"The need for face masks in air travel reflects the current epidemiological situation in the UK and internationally and will be reviewed as the health situation evolves."
The partners added airports and airlines would also continue to deploy enhanced cleaning routines and enforce social distancing where possible.
Face coverings will continue to need to be worn from entrance to the airport through to journeys being completed, subject to any local requirements in-destination.
Any existing exemptions will remain, including those for children and people with underlying health conditions.
"In England, the requirement for face masks will typically be incorporated into conditions of carriage and/or airport byelaws, but will be expected of passengers even where this is not the case.
"Passengers will be requested to help their fellow travellers and airport and airline staff by taking this measure, but where necessary the requirement would be enforced through denial of boarding."