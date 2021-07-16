Airlines UK, the Airport Operators Association, the Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (Bar UK) and Iata have all agree to enforce government guidance on face coverings.



"From 19 July, in line with government guidance and international requirements, passengers can expect to be required to wear a face mask at UK airports and onboard aircraft," read a joint statement from the four aviation bodies.



"Face masks will remain an essential element of these measures and will be required for both international and domestic flights. This is in line with regulation and guidance in place across the UK and internationally."



The wearing of face coverings in indoor spaces or where social distancing is not possible has been mandated by the UK’s devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.



The Westminster government, meanwhile, has indicated it "expects and recommends" people wear face coverings in crowded areas, such as public transport.